April 26 Online travel agency Expedia Inc reported a quarterly loss against a year-earlier profit after accounting for discontinued operations.

But earnings from continuing operations and revenue rose.

The company had a net loss of $3.3 million, or 2 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with earnings of $52 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 12 percent to $816.5 million. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)