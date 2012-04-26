(Adds estimate)

April 26 Online travel agency Expedia Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on an adjusted basis as revenue rose, and its shares gained 13 percent after the bell.

The company had a net loss of $3.3 million, or 2 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with earnings of $52 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings, which takes into account depreciation, interest expense and other items, came to 26 cents a share, compared with 16 cents a year earlier. That was better than the 15 cents a share expected by analysts, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 12 percent to $816.5 million. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Steve Orlofsky)