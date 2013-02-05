Feb 5 Online travel agency Expedia reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as it recorded a big provision for income taxes.

Earnings came to $6.7 million, or 5 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $70.3 million, or 51 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for items, profit was $88.9 million, or 63 cents a share, the company said.