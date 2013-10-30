BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals files for common stock offering of up to $50 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
Oct 30 Expedia, the online travel agency, on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit little changed as costs rose and it set aside more funds for income taxes.
Net income was $170.9 million, or $1.22 a diluted share, in the third quarter, compared with $171.5 million, or $1.20 a share, a year earlier.
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 3 New car registrations in Poland jumped 12.5 percent last month from a year earlier to their highest February level in at least 16 years, as a growing economy prompted more companies to purchase cars, data from the Samar research institute showed on Friday.
* GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results