BRIEF-Gensight Biologics FY net loss widens to 22.1 million euros
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015
Oct 30 Expedia Inc reported robust earnings on Thursday, topping analyst estimates, as quarterly profit rose by more than 50 percent from the year-earlier quarter.
The online travel bookings company posted net income of $257.1 million and earned $1.94 per diluted share, well ahead of Wall Street's average estimate of $1.74, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Expedia Inc's shares were up 3.3 percent at $83.40 in after-hours trading in New York.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked up on Monday to a 15-month closing high as investors picked up defensive shares while exporter shares were shunned due to the yen's gains, though volume was subdued ahead of key global events later this week.
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction