Feb 5 Expedia Inc reported a
fourth-quarter profit below analysts' expectations, due in part
to currency headwinds.
The travel services company, which recently slipped behind
The Priceline Group to become the world's second
largest by bookings, earned about $66.0 million last quarter, or
$0.50 per diluted share.
Analysts estimated, on average, the company would earn $1.01
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported about $79.4 million in foreign exchange
losses on cash, its equivalents and short-term investments last
quarter. Gross bookings grew 24 percent year-over-year, or 27
percent when excluding foreign exchange losses, Expedia Inc
said.
