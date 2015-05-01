(Adds forecast, analyst and company comment, byline, changes
headline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
April 30 Expedia Inc on Thursday
reported first-quarter profit that exceeded analysts'
expectations as it earned more money from travel bookings in and
outside the United States, despite foreign currencies falling
relative to the U.S. dollar.
The online travel services company, the world's
second-largest after Priceline Group Inc, posted a 19
percent rise in travel sales, or bookings, over the year-ago
period. Accounting for sales shrinking abroad in U.S. dollar
terms, its bookings grew 25 percent.
"It suggests they're gaining market share," said S&P Capital
IQ analyst Tuna Amobi, adding that this did not necessarily mean
a loss for Priceline.
Expedia earned $44.1 million last quarter, or 34 cents per
share. Analysts had estimated, on average, earnings of 9 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its stock rose 4 percent in after-market trading.
Expedia affirmed that it expects 2015 adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
to grow between 10 and 15 percent over last year. This excludes
its long-term investment eLong, which is forecast to lose tens
of millions of dollars quarterly from fierce competition in
China.
Currency fluctuations make the company "more cautious" about
where its EBITDA will fall in this forecast, Chief Financial
Officer Mark Okerstrom told investors Thursday.
But in some cases, the strong U.S. dollar has helped
bookings. It has encouraged more U.S. citizens to travel abroad
and boosted spending within Europe to the benefit of Expedia's
corporate travel subsidiary Egencia.
ACQUISITION SPREES
Expedia and Priceline have embarked on acquisition sprees to
dominate the online travel business, with Expedia both buying
Travelocity and announcing plans to purchase Orbitz Worldwide
Inc this year.
"We don't expect there to be a significant tailwind on
profitability from (acquisitions) Wotif and Travelocity really
until we move through the back part of (this quarter),"
Okerstrom said.
Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi added that the company has
"no real update" on the antitrust review of the Orbitz deal by
the U.S. Department of Justice.
Some antitrust experts expect the U.S. government to approve
the deal because there is no barrier to entering the online
bookings market, with the likes of Google Inc,
airlines and hotel chains selling itineraries on their websites.
Google, under investigation by the European Union for
allegedly distorting Web search results, has market power that
"should be addressed," Khosrowshahi said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang and Steve Orlofsky)