Oct 25 Online travel agency Expedia Inc posted a slightly lower third-quarter profit as average daily room rates declined.

Net income from continuing operations fell slightly to $169.9 million, or $1.20 per share, from $170.9 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.32 per share.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.20 billion.