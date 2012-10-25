BRIEF-Verizon introduces Verizon Unlimited
* Introducing Verizon Unlimited, an "unlimited plan in wireless"
Oct 25 Online travel agency Expedia Inc posted a slightly lower third-quarter profit as average daily room rates declined.
Net income from continuing operations fell slightly to $169.9 million, or $1.20 per share, from $170.9 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.32 per share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.20 billion.
* Air Canada - expansion in services between Canada and Israel
* Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings