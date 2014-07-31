BRIEF-Biosyent Q4 earnings per share C$0.08
* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
July 31 Online travel agency Expedia Inc reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher bookings for hotel rooms and airline tickets.
The company's net profit rose to $85.9 million, or 67 cents per share, for the second-quarter ended June 30 from $63 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/Xl6dto)
Excluding items, Expedia earned $1.03 per share.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.67 percent at Feb end versus 1.66 percent at January end - SEC filing
* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles to inspect left-hand door handle spring