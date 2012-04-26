April 26 Logistics firm Expeditors International
of Washington Inc said it received a subpoena from the
Department of Justice regarding the export of goods by
unaffiliated third-parties to a country currently under U.S.
trade embargo.
The department has asked for documents related to the
"export or re-export by unaffiliated third-parties to end users
in a U.S.-embargoed country of products and/or services produced
by a U.S. manufacturer," Expeditors said in a regulatory filing
late on Wednesday.
Expeditors did not reveal the name of the country.
The Seattle-based company also received a related
administrative subpoena from the commerce department's Bureau of
Industry and Security (BIS).
"If it is determined that the company or one of its
subsidiaries, directly or indirectly, facilitated the export or
re-export of these specified products and/or services, the
company may incur fines and/or penalties which could have a
material impact on the company's results," Expeditors said.
The company said it is co-operating with the DOJ and BIS.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)