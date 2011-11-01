Nov 1 Logistics company Expeditors International of Washington Inc's third-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations due to soft air- and ocean-freight markets.

Expeditors said freight volume in air transport fell 4 percent during the July-September quarter, while ocean freight load fell 2 percent.

The company's third-quarter net income was $106.6 million, or 50 cents a share, up from $96.1 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.61 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents a share, on revenue of $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Seattle-based company fell 1 percent to $45 in pre-market on Tuesday. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)