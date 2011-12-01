(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Dec. 1 Emerging markets might just be that most
dangerous of things to an investor - an easy to understand but
ultimately too-expensive story.
It has been a bad year for emerging market equities, which
have fallen hard and mostly because of news originating in the
developed world, as fears over the euro zone and U.S. debt
downgrades all sentiment.
The broad MSCI index of emerging market shares has dropped
about 17 percent over the past year, against a three percent
gain in the S&P 500.
Shares in Brazil, Russia, India and China, the so-called
BRIC emerging markets, have done even worse, down more than 20
percent in the past year. They have even underperformed the
euro zone, whose stocks are down only about 14 percent.
That must come as a bitter irony to investors in emerging
markets, many of whom were drawn to the asset class
specifically because of how it's different from more mature
markets.
The emerging markets selling proposition is crisp, clean
and easy to grasp; better development prospects driving better
growth and all without the huge overhang of debt. Who, after
all, wouldn't want to be exposed to a population which saves,
is productive and has a huge capacity to increase consumption
over time? This gives emerging markets to room to grow in a new
way, through domestic consumption, rather than by making things
cheaply and exporting to the already-saturated markets of the
U.S. and Europe.
This is just the sort of thing that wealth advisors don't
just pitch to their clients, but find their clients pitching to
them.
A seductive thesis, but then again, so were dotcom stocks.
The dotcom "story" was a true one, in the end, but not
without lots of creative destruction and not without huge
amounts of overpriced IPOs.
"Once investors get an idea into their heads, it is very
difficult to dislodge," Albert Edwards, strategist at Societe
Generale, writes in a note to clients.
"The problem I find is that investors are desperate to
believe the emerging markets and BRIC growth story, for they
have so little alternative. The story of superior growth for
the emerging markets universe is as entirely plausible as it is
entirely misleading. Valuation is what matters for investing in
emerging markets, not their superior growth story. Certainly
emerging markets equities are not relatively cheap."
THE FUTURE IS RISING IN PRICE
And while emerging market equities certainly were cheap
compared with those of their developed peers for many years,
that's no longer true.
If you look at either price-to-book or forward
price-to-earnings ratios, emerging markets were relatively
inexpensive until about 2007, at which point the gap narrowed,
at least in part because investors came to believe in the idea
that they could "decouple" from the low growth developed world.
As it stands now, emerging shares are slightly cheaper, but
nowhere near as cheap as they were a decade ago.
Of course, that might be because the hype is real, and
investors are thus willing to pay for the superior growth
prospects in emerging markets, while still slightly discounting
them for a variety of reasons, such as corporate governance,
liquidity and currency risk.
As well, since so many investors in the developed world are
only slightly exposed to emerging markets, there is a
weight-of-money argument that says valuations in emerging
markets, which have a much lower market capitalization than the
developed world, shouldn't be cheap. In other words, if
everyone moves just a small slice of their assets to emerging
markets, valuations will continue to rise.
If growth is what we are paying for in emerging markets,
there are reasons to worry, with signs of a sharp slowing in
Brazil, India and China.
The strong signs of a slowdown are especially troubling in
China. A lull in growth there would hit valuations and
reverberate through the rest of the emerging market universe.
China's manufacturing sector shrank in November, according
to two surveys released on Thursday, hit by drops in demand
both domestically and internationally. As well China cut its
reserve requirement for banks, making loans cheaper and easier
to get, for the first time since the dark days of 2008. So much
for decoupling.
All of this indicates that though emerging markets may have
a bright future once domestic demand takes off, for now they
remain a leveraged and riskier play on growth and demand in the
U.S. and Europe.
Perhaps, as so often, the simplest advice is the best.
Get some exposure to emerging markets, get diversified
within emerging markets, including in debt, try not to obsess
over day-to-day moves and, whatever you do, don't bet the
farm.
