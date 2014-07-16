LONDON, July 16 Experian said 11.1
percent of shareholders had voted against the re-election of Don
Robert as a director of the company, following opposition to his
move to become chairman having previously been chief executive.
Roberts' elevation, which enables chief financial officer
Brian Cassin to take over as CEO at the world's biggest credit
checking company, directly contravenes Britain's Corporate
Governance Code and has been opposed by the Investment
Management Association and Institute of Directors.
Experian also said that 14 percent of shareholders at its
annual meeting on Wednesday had voted against its report on
directors' remuneration and 12.6 percent had voted against its
remuneration policy.
