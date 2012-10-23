UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 23 Experian : * Proposed acquisition of additional interest in Serasa * Experian has agreed to acquire a further 29.6% interest to take its holding to 99.6% * The agreed consideration is R$3.1bn (US$1.5bn) plus a cash adjustment to the date of completion *The transaction is to be satisfied in cash and fully funded from existing banking facilities
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts