LONDON, April 29 Credit reporting company Experian said on Tuesday it had appointed an executive from inspection and product testing company Intertek as its chief financial officer (CFO), after promoting former CFO Brian Cassin to chief executive in January.

The firm, which allows companies to check the credit ratings of their customers - and also enables people to make online evaluations of their own credit rating - said Intertek CFO Lloyd Pitchford would join in September this year.

Jan Babiak, a former executive of accountants EY, will also start as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect. (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Holmes)