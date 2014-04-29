LONDON, April 29 Credit reporting company
Experian said on Tuesday it had appointed an executive
from inspection and product testing company Intertek as
its chief financial officer (CFO), after promoting former CFO
Brian Cassin to chief executive in January.
The firm, which allows companies to check the credit ratings
of their customers - and also enables people to make online
evaluations of their own credit rating - said Intertek CFO Lloyd
Pitchford would join in September this year.
Jan Babiak, a former executive of accountants EY, will also
start as an independent non-executive director with immediate
effect.
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Holmes)