Nov 10 Experian Plc, the world's
biggest credit data company, said it had received a number of
class actions related to the theft of T-Mobile US Inc
customer data at one of its servers.
The company said it was working with the U.S. and
international law enforcement agencies to investigate the
matter.
Experian said the breach at a North American server was an
isolated incident, which affected a single client and did not
involve its U.S. consumer credit division or include payment
information or bank details. (bit.ly/1kItIbh)
The data breach had exposed sensitive personal data of some
15 million people who applied for service with T-Mobile US Inc
in September.
Experian in October disclosed the data breach, saying it
discovered the theft of the T-Mobile customer data from one of
its servers on Sept. 15.
