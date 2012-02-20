NEW YORK Feb 20 Experian Plc, which provides credit reports, has set its sights on Latin America, particularly Brazil, as it plans to grow along with the burgeoning growth in the consumer class in the developing world, according to an article in Barron's Feb. 20 edition.

Although the United States still accounts for more than half of revenues and profits for the Dublin, Ireland-based company, Latin America revenue grew by 42 percent in the December quarter, the weekly financial newspaper reported.

Experian's America depositary receipts have grown from a 2008 low of $4.26 to a recent $15, and some think they could jump another 20 percent over the next 12 months, Barron's reportsaid.

Its London-traded shares have risen 20 percent in the past year, to 960 pence. The shares aren't cheap, at about 18.6 times fiscal 2012 estimates, Barron's said. Bullish analysts think the price/earnings ratio could grow to 19.5 times, Barron's said.

"The valuation is still attractive, given the long-term prospects," Aberdeen Asset Management investment manager Rodney Wells told Barron's.

