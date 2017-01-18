Jan 18 Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, reported a 6 percent rise in third-quarter revenue from ongoing activities at constant exchange rates and reaffirmed its full-year organic revenue growth forecast.

The FTSE-100 company, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 7 percent in North America and 2 percent in UK and Ireland.

Experian, which earns the bulk of its revenue overseas, said total revenue growth from ongoing activities at actual exchange rates was 4 percent, with sterling weakness more than offsetting an improvement in the Brazilian real.

The company said it expected full-year organic revenue to grow in mid-single digits in percentage terms on a constant currency basis.

