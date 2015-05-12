(In paragraph 2, corrects analysts' pretax profit estimate to
$1.08 bln from $1.2 bln)
May 12 Experian Plc, the world's
biggest credit data company, reported a 4 percent fall in pretax
profit, below analysts' expectations, hurt by adverse foreign
exchange translations.
Profit before tax fell to $1 billion for the year-ended
March 31, compared with $1.05 billion a year earlier. Analysts
on average expected the company to report a pretax profit of
$1.08 billion.
The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running
consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said
it would pay a second interim dividend of 27 cents per share
resulting in a full-year dividend of 39.25 cents.
