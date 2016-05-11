LONDON May 11 Experian Plc, the
world's biggest credit data company, reported an unchanged
full-year pretax profit against a backdrop of adverse foreign
exchange movements.
The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running
consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said
profit before tax was $1 billion for the year-ended 2015, the
same as a year earlier.
The company said in January that if current rates prevail,
it expects a hit on earnings before interest and tax from
exchange rate movements of about 11 percent for the year ending
March 31, and a further hit of about 3 percent next year.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Lawrence
White in London, editing by Louise Heavens)