May 12 Experian Plc, the world's
biggest credit data company, reported a 4 percent fall in pretax
profit, below analysts' expectations, hurt by the weakness of
the Brazilian real and other adverse foreign exchange moves.
Profit before tax fell to $1 billion for the year ended
March 31, compared with $1.05 billion a year earlier. Analysts
on average expected a pretax profit of $1.08 billion.
The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running
consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said
on Tuesday it would pay a second interim dividend of 27 cents
per share resulting in a full-year dividend of 39.25 cents.
Revenue for the period rose less than 1 percent as Experian
continued to witness sluggish growth in Latin America,
particularly in Brazil.
Total revenue from continuing operations rose to $4.8
billion, in line with analysts expectations, compared with $4.7
billion a year earlier.
Exchange rate movements decreased reported revenue by $103
million, the company said.
"Whilst uncertainty remains and we continue to invest in the
brand and products to move the business forward, we believe we
have passed the peak rate of decline," Experian said.
Experian along with two other major credit reporting
agencies, Equifax Inc and TransUnion,
generate credit reports and scores based on consumers' borrowing
and payment habits, including bankruptcies and court judgments.
