LONDON Nov 10 Credit data firm Experian (EXPN.L) beat forecasts with a 20 percent jump in its first-half profit and said it expected to maintain sales growth over the rest of the year despite the economic turmoil in Europe.

Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks and retailers, said it made an underlying pretax profit of $539 million in the six months to Sept. 30, ahead of the $518 million expected by analysts in a company poll.

Experian's shares were up 4.3 percent at 818 pence by 0915 GMT. The stock is up 2.5 percent in the year to date, outpacing a 7.4 percent decline in the FTSE 100 share index FTSE.

The company said the profits improvement partly reflected strong growth in Latin America, where sales rose 31 percent to $460 million, and added that it expected organic revenue growth over the rest of the year to at least match the 6 percent seen in the first half.

Chief Executive Don Robert said the company was well-placed to weather the fall-out from the eurozone sovereign debt crisis as it has little exposure to the most affected countries, and has sharply reduced its traditional dependence on the banking industry.

"I wouldn't go so far as to say we're immune from any further trouble in the eurozone but because of the small footprint of the business we're not overly concerned or taking any drastic action," he told reporers on a conference call.

Experian, dependent on providing credit checking services to banks for most its reveues 10 years ago, now generates two thirds of its revenues from customers outside the financial services sector, Roberts said. ($1=0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)