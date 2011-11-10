* Benchmark pretax profit $539 mln vs $518 mln consensus
* Says H2 sales growth to at least match 6 pct seen in H1
LONDON Nov 10 Credit data firm Experian
(EXPN.L) beat forecasts with a 20 percent jump in its first-half
profit and said it expected to maintain sales growth over the
rest of the year despite the economic turmoil in Europe.
Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for
banks and retailers, said it made an underlying pretax
profit of $539 million in the six months to Sept. 30, ahead of
the $518 million expected by analysts in a company poll.
Experian's shares were up 4.3 percent at 818 pence by 0915
GMT. The stock is up 2.5 percent in the year to date, outpacing
a 7.4 percent decline in the FTSE 100 share index FTSE.
The company said the profits improvement partly reflected
strong growth in Latin America, where sales rose 31 percent to
$460 million, and added that it expected organic revenue growth
over the rest of the year to at least match the 6 percent seen
in the first half.
Chief Executive Don Robert said the company was well-placed
to weather the fall-out from the eurozone sovereign debt crisis
as it has little exposure to the most affected countries, and
has sharply reduced its traditional dependence on the banking
industry.
"I wouldn't go so far as to say we're immune from any
further trouble in the eurozone but because of the small
footprint of the business we're not overly concerned or taking
any drastic action," he told reporers on a conference call.
Experian, dependent on providing credit checking services to
banks for most its reveues 10 years ago, now generates two
thirds of its revenues from customers outside the financial
services sector, Roberts said.
($1=0.627 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)