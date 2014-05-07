* Benefits from improved margins, acquisitions
* Faces headwinds from soccer World Cup
(Adds details)
LONDON May 7 Experian, the world's
biggest credit data company, reported an 8 percent increase in
annual earnings, beating expectations, as it benefitted from
acquisitions and improved margins.
Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for
banks, landlords and retailers, said on Wednesday its earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to $1.31 billion. Analysts
had expected earnings of $1.24 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Chief Executive Don Robert said, however, that soccer's
World Cup in Brazil, which will divert attention from the
company's consumer services, and changes to Experian's North
American consumer business would constrain growth in the first
half.
"We expect a return to more normal levels of organic revenue
growth as the second half of the year progresses. We expect at
least to maintain margins for the year, to deliver growth in
earnings per share and to exceed 90 percent cash flow
conversion," Robert said in a statement.
The company, which holds credit information on over 740
million consumers and 70 million businesses worldwide, said it
had had a year of good growth, with progress in all regions and
across all its businesses.
Total revenue growth was 7 percent at constant currency
rates and organic revenue growth was 5 percent. EBIT margin rose
by 30 basis points to 27.4 percent.
Experian raised its full-year dividend by 8 percent to 37.5
US cents per share.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Larry King)