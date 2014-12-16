Dec 16 Expert System SpA :

* Says, with Elettronica SpA, it established CY4Gate Srl focused on cyber defence electronics

* Says the newly established CY4Gate, with a share capital of 300,000 euros ($376,020) and a share premium reserve of 2.8 million euros, is owned 30% by Expert System and 70% by Elettronica

* Says CY4Gate has also signed a 3 million euro contract with Expert System for Value Added Reseller activities