Dec 11 Expert System SpA :

* Said on Wednesday it is to acquire, through its unit Expert System Iberia SL, the divisions Intelligent Content Management (ICM) and iLab - Research Center Innovation belonging to iSOCO

* Said iSOCO, with HQ in Barcelona, focuses on semantic technology

* Transaction value of EUR 2 million ($2.5 million) and will be performed by Dec. 23

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)