* Reports FY 2014 orders in the United States at 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million), up 82 pct year on year

* In FY 2014 recurring orders at about 3.6 million euros, up 92 pct year on year

* For FY 2014 license orders represent 44 pct of all orders versus 27 pct of all orders in 2013 and rise to 5.7 million euros in 2014 from 3.1 million euros in 2013

