HOUSTON, March 9 Oil major BP will reduce its active rig count in Alaska's Prudhoe Bay field from five to two and cut more than 200 contracting jobs as a result of low oil prices, Alaska Dispatch News reported earlier this week.

* The cutback, which will take place over the next few months, will negatively impact production at Prudhoe Bay, a BP spokesperson said

* The company will remove two rotary drilling rigs and a coil drilling rig. The rigs are operated by Nordic-Calista Drilling, Parker Drilling and Doyon Drilling

* Prudhoe Bay oil production has averaged 304,830 barrels per day so far this month, down from 3 percent a year ago

* "In response to the lower oil price environment, the Prudhoe Bay working interest owners are reviewing the appropriate level of activity this year. As a result, BP has been asked to plan to reduce the Prudhoe Bay rig fleet over the next few months," BP spokesperson Dawn Patience said in a statement

(Reporting by Liz Hampton)