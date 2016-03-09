PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, March 9 Oil major BP will reduce its active rig count in Alaska's Prudhoe Bay field from five to two and cut more than 200 contracting jobs as a result of low oil prices, Alaska Dispatch News reported earlier this week.
* The cutback, which will take place over the next few months, will negatively impact production at Prudhoe Bay, a BP spokesperson said
* The company will remove two rotary drilling rigs and a coil drilling rig. The rigs are operated by Nordic-Calista Drilling, Parker Drilling and Doyon Drilling
* Prudhoe Bay oil production has averaged 304,830 barrels per day so far this month, down from 3 percent a year ago
* "In response to the lower oil price environment, the Prudhoe Bay working interest owners are reviewing the appropriate level of activity this year. As a result, BP has been asked to plan to reduce the Prudhoe Bay rig fleet over the next few months," BP spokesperson Dawn Patience said in a statement
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.