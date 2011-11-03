(Adds details, outlook)

Nov 3 U.S. oil and natural gas producers Cimarex Energy Co and Swift Energy Co predict weak production for the current quarter as they battle rising labour and transport costs -- at a time when they are ramping up spending to cash in on higher oil prices.

Energy companies are pouring money into fields from the Bakken in North Dakota to the Eagle Ford in Texas, where oil and natural gas with high liquids content is trapped in rock. Extracting oil from those fields is expensive.

On top of that, companies have struggled to eliminate transport and infrastructure bottlenecks and have had to ramp up hiring to deal with staff shortages, further driving up costs.

Statoil has said its per barrel production costs rose 15 percent in the second quarter, and Exxon Mobil Corp has faced rising costs from maintenance work.

Swift Energy cut its year-end production exit rate outlook to 31,000-33,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 34,000-36,000 boe/d previously.

"We still anticipate some temporary third-party service, infrastructure, and transportation delays," Swift Energy Chief Executive Terry Swift said in a statement. "This will affect the on-line date of certain wells included in our previous exit rate target."

Cimarex Energy Co's third-quarter production fell 1 percent and the Denver, Colorado-based company forecast current quarter production at 588-613 million cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe/d), versus 604.5 MMcfe/d last year.

PRICES BOOST SALES

U.S. oil prices CLc1 have dropped off their May peaks, but still remain well above 2010 levels, while gas prices NGc1 are depressed as surging production has outgrown pipeline capacity.

July-September sales at most producers were boosted by higher realized prices for oil and natural gas liquids. Swift saw a 10 percent rise in realized prices.

Cimarex said average crude oil prices rose 20 percent in the third quarter, while costs jumped 28 percent.

Swift Energy shares fell 2 percent on Thursday, while those of Ciramex fell 4 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

For July-September, Cimarex's net profit stood at $128.2 million. Earnings per share fell by a cent to $1.49 from last year.

Swift's income from continuing operations jumped 83 percent in the quarter.

Profit at Swift rose to $17 million, or 39 cents a share, from $9.3 million, or 24 cents a share, last year.

Smaller peer Vanguard Natural Resources , which raised its dividend for the fourth straight time, said quarterly production more than tripled. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrie, Viraj Nair)