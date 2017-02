June 26 One person was dead and two others injured in an explosion Monday at a natural gas compressor station in western Colorado, according to local media.

Local media said the facility is owned by BP Plc and at its Pinion compression station, part of the company's Durango, Colorado, operations near Bayfield. BP was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)