* Explosion Monday kills one, injures two
* Compressor station has been shut
* Blast occurred during maintenance
(Adds details, quote, background)
By Pamela Hasterok
DURANGO, Colorado June 26 BP is
investigating the cause of an explosion at a natural gas
compressor station in western Colorado that killed one worker
and injured two others, the latest deadly accident to plague the
international oil major in the United States.
The incident occurred on Monday at 8:15 am MST during
maintenance on a pipeline at BP's Pinon compressor station near
Bayfield, a small gathering hub for production from the
company's San Juan basin, the company said.
BP officials did not have a timeframe for when the station
would be brought back online. It handles about 30 million cubic
feet of gas per day -- a tiny fraction of U.S. daily supply.
"We just don't have a lot of new information right now,"
said a company spokesman. BP said in a separate statement that
an investigation was underway, and that the company would
cooperate with probes by federal, state and local officials.
Traders said the shutdown did not affect natural gas prices,
which rose 3 percent to a five-month high on Tuesday on
forecasts for warm weather.
BP's safety record has been in the spotlight in recent
years. In 2010, the Macondo well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico
that killed 11 and resulted in the largest offshore spill in
U.S. history. In 2005, the Texas City refinery explosion killed
15.
In 2006, a BP pipeline in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska leaked more
than 5,000 barrels of crude onto the snow-covered tundra from a
corrosion-eaten hole, the largest spill ever on the state's
North Slope.
BP lists itself as the top natural gas producer in Colorado,
operating around 1,500 wells, most of which are "unconventional"
wells, or ones that use new techniques to extract oil or gas
from harder-to-reach formations like shale. The company's
operations in the state are centered in the San Juan basin.
BP's U.S. shares were up slightly at $37.81 on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan, Janet McGurty and Edward
McAllister; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Marguerita Choy)