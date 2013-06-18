BRIEF-Granada Gold Mine announces letter of intent from DRA Americas Inc
* Granada Gold Mine announces letter of intent from DRA Americas Inc.
NEW YORK, June 18 Energy Transfer Partners LP said an explosion occurred on its Florida Gas Transmission pipeline in Washington County in Louisiana on Tuesday, shutting a section of the line.
No injuries were reported, a company spokeswoman said. Natural gas was rerouted to customers along other sections of the Florida Gas System, according to the spokeswoman. She did not give a timetable for when the pipe would restart or any details on the cause of the explosion.
The near 5,500-mile Florida Gas Transmission system transports natural gas from south Texas to south Florida. FGT is owned by Florida Gas Transmission Co LLC, an Energy Transfer Partners-Kinder Morgan Inc affiliate.
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's oil regulator voted on Monday to launch the process to pick a partner for national oil company Pemex to develop its Ayin-Batsil shallow water field, the second such joint venture sought for the Mexican oil giant.