BOSTON, April 22 Federal prosecutors charged the
surviving man suspected of bombing the finish of last week's
Boston Marathon with one count of using a weapon of mass
destruction and one count of malicious destruction of property
resulting in death, the Justice Department said on Monday.
The charges authorize penalties including death, life in
prison or a term in prison for any number of years, the Justice
Department said in a statement.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was seriously injured in a firefight
with police before his Friday arrest, was charged in his
hospital bed earlier on Monday.
