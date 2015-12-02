MOSCOW Dec 2 Latvian bank Expobank AS agreed on Wednesday to buy UK-based brokerage FXCM Securities Ltd from FXCM Inc, a provider of forex trading services, a spokesman for the bank said.

Expobank AS is controlled by Russia-based businessman Igor Kim, whose Russian bank Expobank LLC earlier this week announced it had sealed a deal to buy the Russian unit of Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc..

FXCM Securities is a brokerage specialising in equities, futures, options and other instruments.

Kim emerged with his partners as an asset consolidator after the global crash of 2008 forced Western banks to downsize, buying the Russian commercial banking unit of Barclays in 2011.

Kim told Reuters in 2013 he wanted to expand into Europe. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)