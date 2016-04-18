Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
HOUSTON, April 18 Hess Corp. on Monday confirmed the Bakken crude it sold for export from the U.S. Gulf Coast is co-loaded on a vessel carrying offshore oil produced from Exxon Mobil's Julia field in the Gulf of Mexico.
* Hess on Friday confirmed it sold 175,000 barrels of Bakken crude for export, which loaded at St. James, Louisiana in early April
* Exxon Mobil on Thursday confirmed it was exporting Julia crude produced from initial well tests on its deepwater Gulf of Mexico Julia field
* The panamax vessel, the PGC Marina, is expected to arrive at Rotterdam, Netherlands on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters vessel tracking data
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS