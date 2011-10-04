HONG KONG Oct 4 Hong Kong toy exports could fall as much as 25 percent this year after disappointing Christmas sales as the European debt crisis saps consumer confidence in the European Union and the United States, a newspaper quoted industry representatives as saying.

Hong Kong-based businesses operate the bulk of the 3,000 toy factories in China, which supplies roughly nine out of every 10 toys in the United States, the South China Morning Post said.

"The root problem of the industry is very weak demand in Europe and the United States," it quoted Yeung Chi-king, executive vice president of the Toys Manufacturers' Association, as saying.

Yeung was quoted as saying that Hong Kong's toy exports could drop 20 percent this year and Galey Toys manager Frankie Cheng that the drop could be as much as 25 percent.

"I have had some buyers from Europe visiting my office in the past few days and they are even more cautious in ordering and don't bargain as hard as they previously did," Yeung said.

