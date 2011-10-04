HONG KONG Oct 4 Hong Kong toy exports could
fall as much as 25 percent this year after disappointing
Christmas sales as the European debt crisis saps consumer
confidence in the European Union and the United States, a
newspaper quoted industry representatives as saying.
Hong Kong-based businesses operate the bulk of the 3,000 toy
factories in China, which supplies roughly nine out of every 10
toys in the United States, the South China Morning Post said.
"The root problem of the industry is very weak demand in
Europe and the United States," it quoted Yeung Chi-king,
executive vice president of the Toys Manufacturers' Association,
as saying.
Yeung was quoted as saying that Hong Kong's toy exports
could drop 20 percent this year and Galey Toys manager Frankie
Cheng that the drop could be as much as 25 percent.
"I have had some buyers from Europe visiting my office in
the past few days and they are even more cautious in ordering
and don't bargain as hard as they previously did," Yeung said.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)