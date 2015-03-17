LONDON, March 17 Britain's Trinity Mirror said on Tuesday it was considering a bid for certain assets owned by Richard Desmond's Northern & Shell, following a media report suggesting it could buy the Daily Express newspaper.

Trinity, which owns the Daily and Sunday Mirror titles, said it was at an early stage of evaluating certain assets and that there was no certainty an agreement would be reached.

The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday that Trinity had entered talks about buying the Daily Express, the 115-year-old title that used to be one of the biggest selling papers in the world. The Times said it was not clear if the Mirror would also be interested in Desmond's Daily Star tabloid as well.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)