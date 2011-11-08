* Cuts termination fee on deal to $650 mln from $950 mln
* Keeps termination fee at $950 mln if either co changes
recommendation on merger
Nov 8 Express Scripts Inc said it
agreed to cut the termination fee on its pending $29 billion
takeover of Medco Health Solutions Inc .
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Express Scripts said the
companies agreed to reduce the termination fee on the deal to
$650 million. However, if either company changes its
recommendation on the merger, the termination fee would still be
$950 million.
In July, both companies signed the biggest ever deal in the
healthcare services industry to create a pharmacy benefits
nmanager that has access to nearly one-third of the entire
American market.
Shares of Express Scripts had closed at $47.09 Monday on
Nasdaq, while Medco shares closed at $57.11 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)