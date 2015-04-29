BRIEF-Tanger increases dividend 5.4 pct
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3425 per share for q1 ended March 31, 2017
April 29 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co, which has aggressively negotiated lower costs of new hepatitis C drugs, on Wednesday said a new "focus area" will be subduing costs of a growing wave of pricey biotech cancer drugs.
"This is going to be a much slower and much bigger effort over time than what you saw for hepatitis," Steve Miller, chief medical officer of Express Scripts, told analysts during a conference call. "Cancer is different than any other disease, much more emotional."
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chris Reese)
* PPG acquires remaining interest in IVC joint venture in Asia
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017