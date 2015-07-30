(Adds comment from head of Praluent)
By Ransdell Pierson
July 29 Express Scripts Holding Co, the
largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, on
Wednesday said the cost of potent, newly approved cholesterol
drugs could "wreak financial havoc" among its clients.
U.S. regulators last Friday approved the first of the new
medicines, Praluent, from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Sanofi SA. Given every other week by injection,
Regeneron said Praluent will have a wholesale price of $1,120
for a 28-day supply. That comes to almost $15,000 a year.
Standard older cholesterol fighters such as statins,
including generic forms of Pfizer Inc's Lipitor and
Merck & Co's Zocor, can cost less than $50 a month.
A rival treatment from Amgen Inc, called Repatha,
is expected to gain U.S. approval next month. The new drugs work
by blocking the protein PCSK9, whose natural function is to
prevent "bad" LDL cholesterol from being removed from the
bloodstream.
Express Scripts, which administers drug benefits for
employers and health plans and also runs large mail-order
pharmacies, has been challenging the rising cost of new
medications.
"While these drugs are being viewed as breakthroughs, they
also have the potential to wreak financial havoc on clients who
do not proactively manage" their drug costs, Express Scripts
President Tim Wentworth said during a conference call to discuss
the company's quarterly earnings.
Glen Stettin, a senior Express Scripts executive, said an
estimated 70 million Americans have high cholesterol.
He estimates fewer than 10 percent of them should qualify
for Praluent, based on restrictions from the Food and Drug
Administration, which limited the drug's use mostly to patients
with a hereditary form of high cholesterol and people with
cardiovascular disease.
"The big worry for our clients, given the cost of these
drugs, is whether they will be used beyond ways they were
tested," Stettin said.
Sanofi's global head of Praluent, Jay Edelberg, defended the
price of the drug.
"We believe it is critical to help the right patients access
the right treatment at the right time, if they need to reduce
their bad cholesterol when standard of care is not enough,"
Edelberg, who is a cardiologist, said.
"This price reflects the potential medical benefits that
Praluent can provide and its overall total value to the
healthcare system," he added.
Before getting their prescriptions filled, patients in
Express Scripts plans will be asked for documentation of their
diagnosis, their cholesterol levels, diet and maximum tolerated
statin therapy, Stettin said.
Express Scripts has become a vocal critic of highly priced
medicines, including Sovaldi, an $84,000 hepatitis C treatment
from Gilead Sciences Inc. A rival treatment from AbbVie
Inc was approved late last year, and Express Scripts
successfully pressured both companies to lower prices.
Similarly, Stettin said the expected approval of Amgen's
cholesterol fighter, Repatha, should help Express Scripts push
for lower prices on both drugs.
"We love competition because we know we can leverage that,"
Stettin said. He declined to estimate how big the discounts
might be.
Officials at Regeneron were not available to comment. Amgen,
in an emailed statement, said it believes Repatha will offer
value for those who need to further reduce their LDL. "We look
forward to working with payers to ensure that these patients can
access Repatha, and that it fits within the needs of the overall
healthcare system," the company said.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Dan Grebler, Bernard
Orr and Leslie Adler)