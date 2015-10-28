Oct 28 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said the potential risk of liver injury from AbbVie' hepatitis C treatments has not impacted the availability of the treatment for patients for whom it is safe and effective.

The Food and Drug Administration said last week AbbVie Inc had identified cases of hepatic decompensation and liver failure in patients with liver cirrhosis who were taking the medicines. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)