NEW YORK May 1 A unit of pharmacy benefits
manager Express Scripts Holding Co will pay $45 million to
resolve U.S. claims it participated in a kickback scheme with
Novartis AG to boost sales of a drug that led to improper
government reimbursements.
The settlement with specialty pharmacy Accredo Health Group
Inc was disclosed in court papers filed Thursday in federal
court in Manhattan, as the U.S. Justice Department moved to
further intervene in a whistleblower case against Novartis
.
The Justice Department claimed Novartis unlawfully offered
patient referrals to Accredo from 2008 to 2012 in return for
recommending patient refills of Exjade, which is intended to
reduce excess iron in patients who receive blood transfusions.
The government says the scheme violated the False Claims Act
and the Anti-Kickback Statute.
The office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said
Accredo made several admissions in the settlement that it hopes
to use to expand the case against Novartis.
Express Scripts said on Friday that a settlement
"was the best possible solution."
Novartis said it continued to dispute the allegations and
will continue to defend itself.
Representatives for Bharara's office did not respond to
requests for comment.
The government announced its lawsuit against Novartis in
2013, accusing the drug company of providing discounts and
rebates from 2005 to 2013 to induce at least 20 pharmacies to
switch thousands of patients to Myfortic, an
immunosuppressant.
The Justice Department also said that, similar to the
Accredo case, Novartis offered patient referrals and rebates to
pharmacy BioScrip Inc to recommend refills of Exjade
from 2007 to 2012.
The government said Medicare, the program for the elderly
and disabled, and Medicaid, the low-income insurance program,
improperly paid tens of millions of dollars of improper
reimbursements. Eleven U.S. states are co-plaintiffs.
BioScrip settled for $11.7 million in January 2014.
The government lawsuit stemmed from a whistleblower case by
David Kester, a former Novartis respiratory account manager from
Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also pursuing separate
whistleblower claims against Novartis and other companies
regarding other drugs.
Bharara's office is continuing a separate lawsuit against
Novartis, claiming Medicare and Medicaid paid reimbursements
based on kickback-tainted claims for drugs such as Lotrel,
Valturna and Starlix.
The case is U.S. v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-08196.
