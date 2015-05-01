(Updates with new dollar amount based on settlement with
states, quote from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 1 U.S. authorities said on Friday
that a unit of Express Scripts Holding Co will pay $60 million
to resolve claims that it participated in a kickback scheme with
Novartis AG to boost sales of a drug that led to improper
government reimbursements.
Specialty pharmacy Accredo Health Group Inc has agreed to
pay $45.1 million to the federal government and $14.9 million to
a group of states as part of the accord, Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara said in a statement.
Accredo has also agreed to cooperate with authorities in
pursuing claims against Novartis, who Bharara said
engaged in a "scheme that used the lure of kickbacks to co-opt a
healthcare provider's independence."
The government claimed Novartis unlawfully offered patient
referrals to Accredo from 2008 to 2012 in return for
recommending patient refills of Exjade, which is intended to
reduce excess iron in patients who receive blood transfusions.
Bharara's office said the scheme violated the False Claims
Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute.
As part of the settlement, Accredo made several admissions,
which Bharara's office in court papers said it hoped to use to
expand the case against Novartis.
Express Scripts said a settlement "was the best
possible solution."
Novartis said it continued to dispute the allegations and
will continue to defend itself.
Representatives for Bharara's office did not respond to
requests for comment.
In 2013 the government sued Novartis for allegedly providing
discounts and rebates from 2005 to 2013 to induce at least 20
pharmacies to switch thousands of patients to Myfortic, an
immunosuppressant.
The Justice Department also said that Novartis offered
patient referrals and rebates to pharmacy BioScrip Inc
to recommend refills of Exjade from 2007 to 2012.
The government said Medicare, the program for the elderly
and disabled, and Medicaid, the low-income insurance program,
improperly paid tens of millions of dollars of improper
reimbursements. Eleven U.S. states are co-plaintiffs.
BioScrip settled for $11.7 million in January 2014.
The lawsuit stemmed from a whistleblower case by David
Kester, a former Novartis respiratory account manager from
Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also pursuing separate claims
against Novartis and other companies regarding other drugs.
Bharara's office is continuing a separate lawsuit against
Novartis, claiming Medicare and Medicaid paid reimbursements
based on kickback-tainted claims for drugs such as Lotrel,
Valturna and Starlix.
The case is U.S. v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-08196.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Ted Botha)