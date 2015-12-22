BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
Dec 22 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, said it expected 2016 adjusted earnings of $6.08-$6.28 per share, an increase of 10-14 percent from the company's reaffirmed guidance for 2015.
Analysts were expecting full-year adjusted earnings of $6.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Express Scripts manages drug benefits for employers and health plans and also runs large mail-order pharmacies.
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.