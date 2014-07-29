July 29 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefits manager in North America, posted a weaker profit and narrowed its full year forecast.

Net profit fell to $522.7 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $574.4 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.23 cents per share in the quarter.

Express narrowed its adjusted earnings forecast to $4.84 to $4.92 from the previous range of $4.82 to $4.94 per share.

