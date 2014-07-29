BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
July 29 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefits manager in North America, posted a weaker profit and narrowed its full year forecast.
Net profit fell to $522.7 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $574.4 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.23 cents per share in the quarter.
Express narrowed its adjusted earnings forecast to $4.84 to $4.92 from the previous range of $4.82 to $4.94 per share.
(Reporting By Anjali Rao Koppala; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* T2 biosystems inc - files for resale of up to 6.06 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mmhevq) Further company coverage:
* Blueprint Medicines announces enrollment of first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial for BLU-667 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: