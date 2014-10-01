Oct 1 Express Scripts Holding Co, the
largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, said its two Medicare
Part D prescription drug plans would be available at Walgreen Co
as part of Express Scripts' preferred pharmacy network.
Beneficiaries of Express Scripts' Medicare Value or Choice
plans for 2015 could pay as little as $0 or $1, respectively,
out of their own pockets for Tier 1 generic drugs when buying
from pharmacies in the preferred network.
Enrollment for the 2015 plan year will begin on Oct. 15 and
end on Dec. 7, with coverage beginning on Jan. 1, 2015, Express
Scripts said.
Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore operator, lost billions
of dollars in annual sales in 2012 following a fallout with
Express Scripts over contract terms. (reut.rs/10liEaa)
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)