Dec 22
By Caroline Humer
Dec 22 The largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager
said on Monday it has lined up a cheaper price for AbbVie Inc's
newly approved hepatitis C treatment and, in most
cases, will no longer cover Gilead Sciences Inc's
treatments after trying for nearly a year to win a deeper
discount.
Express Scripts' move reignited investor concerns
that pharmaceutical companies will have to bow to pricing
pressure from U.S. insurers and lawmakers over novel medications
whose cost can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars for some
diseases.
Gilead shares dropped 13 percent, or about $14.54, in Monday
trading to $93.88, though it was still far above the $65 level
reached in April, when insurers launched a major outcry over its
multibillion-dollar hepatitis C business. Shares in major
biotechnology companies such as Amgen, Biogen
and Celgene fell more than 2 percent.
Express Scripts opposed the $84,000 price tag of Gilead
Sciences' Sovaldi treatment since its approval a year ago. It
said the $1,000-a-day pill, shown to cure hepatitis C in most
patients, was unaffordable.
Private insurers generally receive discounts of as much as
20 percent, but Gilead has resisted, bringing in $3 billion in
quarterly revenue for Sovaldi this year. The company maintains
that Sovaldi, and a next-generation version called Harvoni that
was approved in October, will save the U.S. healthcare system
the costs of caring for advanced liver disease in many patients.
Gilead spokeswoman Cara Miller said on Monday in an e-mailed
statement that the company is continuing to negotiate with
Express Scripts.
AbbVie's Viekira Pak drug was approved on Friday by U.S.
regulators and the company set a list price of $83,319.
But it has agreed to a significantly lower price than Gilead
for Express Scripts' National Preferred Formulary, a list of
approved and covered drugs for 25 million Americans, Express
Scripts Chief Medical Officer Steve Miller said in an interview.
"This is unprecedented," Miller said, explaining that the
pricing on specialty drugs of this type tend to be much closer
even when a competitor enters the market. He did not provide a
specific dollar figure, but said AbbVie had narrowed the price
gap to resemble what Western European countries pay for
Sovaldi, which runs from $51,373 in France to $66,000 in
Germany.
WIDENING TREATMENT
An estimated 3.2 million people in the United States have
hepatitis C. Most insurance plans have paid for Gilead's drugs
only for patients with advanced liver disease to limit their
exposure to its cost. Express Scripts said the AbbVie agreement
will allow it to extend treatment to all hepatitis C patients.
Dr. Camilla Graham, co-director of the viral hepatitis
center at Beth Israel Deaconess medical center in Boston, said
she is hopeful other insurers will follow suit.
"My first thought when I saw this was 'Finally, we have a
solution to this public health crisis,'" Graham said.
A significant portion of patients with hepatitis C receive
medical care through government-paid programs, including
Medicare for the elderly and disabled, Medicaid for the poor and
the U.S. Department of Defense.
State Medicaid agencies have also limited access to Gilead's
Sovaldi, saying it is too expensive even after they receive a
legally mandated 23 percent discount.
Matt Salo, executive director of the National Association of
Medicaid Directors, said he is "hopeful but cautious" about the
state agencies' ability to extract further rebates on top of the
discount from Gilead and AbbVie.
America's Health Insurance Plans, the insurance industry's
largest lobbying group, also hopes to see Gilead's prices drop
now that there is competition in the market, said spokesman
Brendan Buck.
EXCEPTIONS MADE FOR SOVALDI
The AbbVie regimen consists of a cocktail of anti-viral
drugs to be taken as three pills in the morning and one in the
evening. The regimen requires some patients also to take
ribavirin. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the
regimen for patients with genotype 1 form of the virus, the most
common type of hepatitis C and the most difficult to treat.
Express Scripts said starting Jan. 1, 2015, it would pay for
the AbbVie drug only for patients who have genotype 1. Express
Scripts will no longer cover Gilead's Harvoni, a one-pill
treatment for patients with genotype 1 that costs $94,500 for a
12-week course. It will cover Sovaldi in cases where patients
have other types of the disease.
The AbbVie regimen is also not recommended for patients
whose livers are not functioning and in people who have not
benefited from using older treatments. An Express Scripts
spokesman said the company will make exceptions for those
patients to allow them to take Gilead's medications.
Mario Molina, chief executive officer of Molina Healthcare
Inc., a small Medicaid insurer in California that has
criticized Gilead's high prices, said on Monday that he sees
more competition on drug prices ahead.
"I think that this is the beginning," Molina said,
describing the move as "a harbinger of things to come."
