Oct 25 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts
Holding Co has received subpoenas requesting
information about its relationship with pharmaceutical
companies, charitable foundations and specialty pharmacies, the
company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
On Aug. 15 it received a demand from the United States
Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York asking
for information about its relationships with drug companies and
prescription drug plan clients and payments made to and from
those entities.
On Sept. 12 it received a subpoena from the Department of
Justice and United States Attorney's Office for the District of
Massachusetts requesting information about its relationship with
drug companies, independent charitable foundations providing
cost-sharing assistance to federal healthcare program
beneficiaries and specialty pharmacies.
The company said it intends to cooperate with both inquiries
and cannot predict with certainty the timing or outcome of the
matter.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)