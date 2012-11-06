Nov 6 Express Scripts Holding Co Chief
Executive George Paz said on Tuesday that Wall Street's outlook
for the pharmacy benefits manger's financial results in 2013 may
be too rosy given what he has heard from clients concerned about
the economy.
"I'm not saying this is all a doom and gloom story. I'm just
telling you based on what we hear ... we think that the numbers
out there are really aggressive," Paz told a crowd of investors
and analysts on a conference call.
Shares dropped about 15 percent to $53.44 in busy early
trading on Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Caroline Humer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)