by Michelle Sierra

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (LPC) - Express Scripts Inc's $5.5 billion pro rata tranche is expected to allocate today after the commitment deadline was extended from Friday, sources said.

The deadline was extended after some European banks struggled to provide the expected commitments during the loan's retail round of syndication, sources said. The European banks' commitments were subsequently scaled down.

The deal is expected to close next week.

Credit Suisse and Citigroup are leading the Express Scripts (ESRX.O) loans, which also include a $14 billion, 364-day bridge facility.

In late July, the financing, backing Express Scripts' acquisition of Medco Health Solutions, attracted initial interest from 11 banks that were quick to commit to the company's $14 billion bridge loan with tickets of $1 billion.

Their allocations were distributed, with $700 million allocated to the bridge and $300 million to the pro rata tranches.

The pro rata tranches constitute the loan portion of the future permanent financing that, along with a bond issuance, is expected to replace the 364-day bridge. The pro rata piece includes a funded $4 billion, five-year term loan A and a $1.5 billion, five-year revolving credit.

The 11-bank group included: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, Scotia Capital, Sumitomo Mitsui, SunTrust, RBS and Wells Fargo, sources said.

These banks chose to hold on to the bridge loan and to not syndicate it further. However, after the successful first round, the company proceeded to invite to the pro rata deal a second group of lenders to distribute the loans that were not absorbed by the top-tier lenders in the first round. The second round of syndication, called the retail round, started on August 2.

But following the U.S. downgrade by Standard & Poor's and the deepening of the dollar funding crisis for European banks, market sentiment changed. This forced some of the second-tier European banks interested in committing large tickets to the pro-rata deal to scale down their commitments by roughly half, sources said.

Due to significant appetite for large, high-quality funded loans from U.S. banks and some Asian banks, however, the deal was ultimately oversubscribed despite the potential challenges that a reduction of commitments from the second-tier European banks could have posed. Due to this oversubscription, the commitments on the pro rata tranches were reduced to $275 million and $300 million.

As previously reported (story, 2Aug), pricing on the pro rata is based on a leverage grid and opens at 175bp over Libor. The bridge also pays 175bp over Libor.

Also, as previously reported, the company offered upfront fees on the bridge loan and pro rata of 45bp and 62.5bp, respectively, in the first round of syndication.

In the retail round of the pro rata tranche, the company paid fees of 45bp for commitments of $150 million, 35bp for commitments of $100 million and 25bp for commitments of $50 million.

Express Scripts is buying rival Medco for $71.36 per share. The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2012, is valued at $29.1 billion.

The bridge loan is the biggest loan underwriting since a $20 billion underwriting done solely by JP Morgan in March to help AT&T (T.N) raise money to buy T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Michelle Sierra; Tel: 1-646-223-8592)