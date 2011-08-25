by Michelle Sierra
NEW YORK, Aug 25 (LPC) - Express Scripts Inc's $5.5 billion
pro rata tranche is expected to allocate today after the
commitment deadline was extended from Friday, sources said.
The deadline was extended after some European banks
struggled to provide the expected commitments during the loan's
retail round of syndication, sources said. The European banks'
commitments were subsequently scaled down.
The deal is expected to close next week.
Credit Suisse and Citigroup are leading the Express Scripts
(ESRX.O) loans, which also include a $14 billion, 364-day
bridge facility.
In late July, the financing, backing Express Scripts'
acquisition of Medco Health Solutions, attracted initial
interest from 11 banks that were quick to commit to the
company's $14 billion bridge loan with tickets of $1 billion.
Their allocations were distributed, with $700 million
allocated to the bridge and $300 million to the pro rata
tranches.
The pro rata tranches constitute the loan portion of the
future permanent financing that, along with a bond issuance, is
expected to replace the 364-day bridge. The pro rata piece
includes a funded $4 billion, five-year term loan A and a $1.5
billion, five-year revolving credit.
The 11-bank group included: Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank,
Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, Scotia Capital, Sumitomo Mitsui,
SunTrust, RBS and Wells Fargo, sources said.
These banks chose to hold on to the bridge loan and to not
syndicate it further. However, after the successful first
round, the company proceeded to invite to the pro rata deal a
second group of lenders to distribute the loans that were not
absorbed by the top-tier lenders in the first round. The second
round of syndication, called the retail round, started on
August 2.
But following the U.S. downgrade by Standard & Poor's and
the deepening of the dollar funding crisis for European banks,
market sentiment changed. This forced some of the second-tier
European banks interested in committing large tickets to the
pro-rata deal to scale down their commitments by roughly half,
sources said.
Due to significant appetite for large, high-quality funded
loans from U.S. banks and some Asian banks, however, the deal
was ultimately oversubscribed despite the potential challenges
that a reduction of commitments from the second-tier European
banks could have posed. Due to this oversubscription, the
commitments on the pro rata tranches were reduced to $275
million and $300 million.
As previously reported (story, 2Aug), pricing on the pro
rata is based on a leverage grid and opens at 175bp over Libor.
The bridge also pays 175bp over Libor.
Also, as previously reported, the company offered upfront
fees on the bridge loan and pro rata of 45bp and 62.5bp,
respectively, in the first round of syndication.
In the retail round of the pro rata tranche, the company
paid fees of 45bp for commitments of $150 million, 35bp for
commitments of $100 million and 25bp for commitments of $50
million.
Express Scripts is buying rival Medco for $71.36 per share.
The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2012, is
valued at $29.1 billion.
The bridge loan is the biggest loan underwriting since a
$20 billion underwriting done solely by JP Morgan in March to
help AT&T (T.N) raise money to buy T-Mobile USA from Deutsche
Telekom.
