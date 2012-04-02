BRIEF-NHI announces $16.1 mln purchase
* NHI announces $16.1 million purchase of two assisted living/memory care facilities in north Carolina
April 2 U.S. antitrust regulators approved Express Scripts Inc's purchase of rival Medco Health Solutions Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday, following a contentious eight-month review.
The $29 billion deal, first announced in July, combines two of the three largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers into the clear industry leader. Separately, the companies announced they completed the deal. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
PARIS, Feb 22 French waste and water company Suez is in the running to buy the water business U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric has put up for sale, French newspaper Le Figaro reported in an advance copy of its Thursday edition.
