April 2 U.S. antitrust regulators approved Express Scripts Inc's purchase of rival Medco Health Solutions Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday, following a contentious eight-month review.

The $29 billion deal, first announced in July, combines two of the three largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers into the clear industry leader. Separately, the companies announced they completed the deal. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)